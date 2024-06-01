Vignesh Shivan’s life comes a full circle from having 1000 rupees 12 years ago to enjoying with Nayanthara & kids in Hong Kong

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actress-wife, Nayanthara have exhibited couple goals constantly, right from their wedding festivities from two years ago to the several social media posts they keep posting about.

One of the biggest joys for them happened back in September 2022 when the couple welcomed their babies, a set of twin boys through surrogacy. Since then, their social media posts have been even cuter whenever they pose with their little ones.

While Nayanthara is one of the biggest female superstars down South, Shivan has only directed five films but has managed to make a mark. His films, Naanum Rowdydhaan, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Thaanaa Serndha Koottam have received a lot of love and box office success as well. But it was his first film, Podaa Podi that put him on notice and now, life has indeed come a full circle for him.

Currently vacationing with Nayanthara and his two songs Hong Kong, the director had an emotional moment about which he went on to share as well. Having a gala time at the famous time Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shivan went down memory lane and mentioned how his life has changed entirely in the past twelve years – where twelve years ago, he had also come to the resort but in a different way.

Posting about it, his caption read, Came here 12 years back , with slippers & 1000 rupees in hand for asking permission for Poda podi shooting to get here with my lovely babies my family felt sweet , emotional & satisfying@nayanthara #uyir #ulag as always ! #LifeIsBeautiful #blessed #GodIsKind

As one can see, to be going from that stage in his life to now being blessed with a lovely wife, and two sons and being able to enjoy the resort is indeed the kind of progress anyone would want in their life.