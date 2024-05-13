Date Night Goals: Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Go Candid Flaunting Their Quirkiness

A couple who fit perfectly on work terms and in personal life are Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta. The duo are setting goals with their amazing chemistry and unbreakable bond. Over the years, this couple has just become stronger and always inspires others. Whether helping at home or achieving success, the couple support each other like no one else could. And that’s what makes them different from the rest. They serve ‘couple goals’ whether enjoying the date night or slaying in photos. In a recent photo, the couple goes candid, showcasing their glimpse of the last night’s dinner date.

The popular Indian actor, producer, television presenter, and model Ravi Dubey, on his Instagram handle, shared a post with his lady love, Sargun Mehta. Sharing the adorable photo, he wrote, “Date night (with a red heart).” In the image, Sargun and Ravi can be seen in candid moments holding each other. The actor hugged his wife, keeping his hand on her shoulder while Sargun got close to him. However, the way Ravi looks at Sargun is so sweet; that’s the kind of love one craves, and Sargun has it.

It’s hard to resist Sargun’s infectious smile, making this photo truly priceless. Ravi opted for a classic white shirt for their date night, which he accessorized with a silver chain, earrings, and transparent glasses. Sargun, on the other hand, looked stunning in a sleeveless, brownish floral printed dress, perfectly complemented by her golden accessories. Their fashion choices are not just about style but also about expressing their unique personalities.