Himachal Pradesh is my dream date destination: Pulkit Mahendra

Model-turned-actor Pulkit Mahendra is known for his role in Yeh Hai Chahatein. The Chandigarh-based actor plays the villain in the Telugu suspense thriller movie titled, Heat Is On. He talks about his thoughts on love and his dream date destination.

Here is Pulkit answering our segment at IWMBuzz.com, for Love and Relationship. He talks about his romantic favourite movie, his dream date destination, what his dream date should look like and much more…

Read on.

How should your dream date look like?

My dream date would be in the middle of nowhere having a candlelight dinner holding hands sipping on wine with endless conversation.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is my favourite romantic movie.

What is your dream date destination?

Himachal Pradesh is my dream date destination in Nature

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

I would just look into their eyes and say how amazing their smile is.

What does love mean to you?

Love means respect, compassion and being there for your partner in both good and bad times, spending those small moments with each other like a coffee or laughter or just a walk.

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Ritesh Deshmukh and Genelia.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

Brain any day

