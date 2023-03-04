Do you believe in love at first sight?

I do believe in love at first sight if the connection feels nice and there’s a sense of vibration between the two.

How should your dream date look like?

I am more into the soul and personality and not just good looks. Of course good looks are important, but that’s not everything for me.

Your favourite romantic movie?

Pretty Woman and Titanic.

What is your dream date destination?

Maldives.

One thing that that impresses you the most about a man/woman/other?

Their vibe, character and kindness.

Favourite features in a man/woman/other that attracts you the most?

The way they speak and the way they overall carry themselves.

Favourite ‘patao’ line?

Wow. Well, there are way too many. (Chuckles)

Which actor/actress would you like to go on a date with?

There are many but my number one pick would be Jennifer Aniston.

What does love mean to you?

Love is a big word and I don’t use it personally until I mean it. Love is all about accept

Who is the perfect example of couple goals in Bollywood (real life)?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Beauty or brain: The criteria you want in your partner?

I would prefer more brain than beauty on a personal level.