Check out Surbhi Chandna, who shared pictures of herself in fashionable outfits with her hubby Karan Sharma. Have a look below.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s scorching chemistry has taken the internet by storm in the latest images from the pre-wedding celebrations. The cute couple was married in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 2nd. Surbhi and Karan enjoy their marriage and flaunt it in front of the public. After public appearances, the couple is winning hearts in trendy outfits.

Surbhi Chandna And Karan Sharma’s Fashionable Outfit Appearance-

Surbhi In Pink Co-ord Set

The dazzling actress opted for a pink co-ord set and shared pictures of herself on Instagram. The diva wore a white square neckline and plain crop bralette as she flaunted her toned midriff and opted for a fuschia pink lapel collar, shoulder-padded sleeves, and open blazer paired with high-waisted flared matching colored pants; this mix-and-match separate pieces, creating a cohesive look.

For her hair look, she styled sleek middle-parted loose waves that add a touch of glamour. She opted for a flawless complexion with glam makeup, shimmery brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner, shimmery highlighted cheekbones, and peach matte lips. She completes her looks with stylish accessories, including gold ear hoops and silver rings, and shows her traditional pink choodas paired with beige sandals.

Karan In Printed T-shirt And Blue Jeans

He looks classy in a black and white printed collar, half-sleeves, and black buttons featuring a well-fitted shirt paired with light blue printed jeans, flaunting his classy appearance. He fashioned her hair in a little spike hairstyle and paired his look with a stylish black wristwatch, a silver engagement ring, and white shoes. In the pictures, they appeared in dashing Western avatars with striking looks.

