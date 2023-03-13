Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most popular and talented divas in the Marathi regional film industry. For the longest time, Amruta has been winning hearts and making heads spin with her admirable presence and even today, she’s considered to be one of the fastest-growing influencers on social media.

Be it Alia Bhatt starrer and Meghna Gulzar directed Raazi where she played Alia’s sister-in-law or the John Abraham starrer and Milap Zaveri shepherded Satyamev Jayate where she played Manoj Bajpayee’s wife, the Natrang and Katyar Kaljat Ghusali actress is also said to be an entrepreneur.

As per reports in Times Of India, sources close to the actress confirmed that she is into a business venture extending her wings to cover more facets of the entertainment industry. According to the sources, “She is planning to take both movie industries by collaborating with planet Marathi. We will see her in a different role here where her fans will get to see a very different side to her.” This collaboration will work more on getting newer talent and guiding and grooming them in the right space says a source.

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.