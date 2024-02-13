Rubina Dilaik Gets A Delicious Treat From Her Mom, Check What’s Cooking?

The stunning Rubina Dilaik is known for her acting prowess in shows like Chhoti Bahu, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and others. What really impresses us is her personality and physique. She maintains a balanced and nutritious diet. Her food choices include a mix of fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins, and whole grains, showcasing her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. However, she likes to cheat some days and enjoy the delicious food not from outside but made by her mother. So let’s check what she is enjoying today, made by her mother.

Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and dropped a glimpse of the mouth-watering dish that she enjoyed today and that was made by her mother. Well, for all those wondering what’s cooking today, so let us reveal it is the must-have dish during the winter, and that is ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’. The shared image features Gajar ka halwa in a bowl with the text, “Maa k haath ka gaajar halwa( with a red heart).”

Gajar ka halwa is undoubtedly very special for everyone, especially in winter. What adds extra fun is when it is made by your mother, who is the best cook in the world. Well, Rubina Dilaik has now become a mother of two little princesses, Jeeva and Edhaa, with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

