Tejasswi Prakash Is Modern Cinderella In Icey Blue One-shoulder Trail Dress, See Now

Tejasswi Prakash, the stunning beauty of Indian Television, often makes headlines for her consistent fashion moments. However, the Naagin actress recently graced the scene in a dreamy avatar resembling Cinderella as she donned an icey blue trail dress.

Tejasswi brought the masterpiece outfit from her collection and graced the scene in a dreamy avatar. The actress wore an icey blue trail dress from Gavin Miguel clothing brand. The one-shoulder pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulder while the huge crafted flower captures attention. The bouncy stitched mini dress with the ruffle details around the curve looks wow. Tejasswi walks like a queen with the trail detail. What caught our attention was the icey blue color and the shiny texture of the tissue fabric, making it a masterpiece. And the flowy feel of the outfit resembles Cinderella.

Kudos to Tejasswi, as she did justice with her makeup and accessories. Rather than adding an extra attraction to the outfit, the Naagin actress opted for simple makeup and accessories to highlight the charm of her ensemble. The stud earrings complemented her look. The icey blue eye shadow with black eyeliner looks wow. The rosy cheeks and glossy lips add an extra dose of sophistication. And her simple hairstyle blends well. The shimmery stone embellished toe-point heels give her confidence. With her striking poses, she left us spellbound.

