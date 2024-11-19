Couple Goals: Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpse Of Her Dream Vacation With Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra often become the talk of the town with their ‘couple’ goals. Whether attending events or celebrating festivals, the couple never misses a chance to make headlines. Recently, the couple jetted for vacation, and this time, the actress shared insights from her dream gateway with her boyfriend.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tejasswi shared a reel video showcasing the insights from her dream gateway. The video begins with a glimpse of the rooms and the beautiful greenery. From exploring on short rides with Karan to enjoying trekking and witnessing the blissful waterfall. That’s not all! The duo also explored the wildlife with the scenic beauty. There were also some dedicated game times to witnessing artistry and more. From the cozy food courts to delicious meals, everything on Tejasswi’s dream list was present. Sharing her enthusiasm, the actress said, “Like a dream laughing in pretty bed of green.”

View Instagram Post 1: Couple Goals: Tejasswi Prakash Shares Glimpse Of Her Dream Vacation With Karan Kundrra

Enjoying the adventure, Tejasswi posed in front of a beautiful waterfall surrounded by greenery. At the same time, Karan loved stepping out to see Nature’s true beauty.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are among the most loved couples in town. The duo fell in love inside Bigg Boss 15’s house, and since then, they have been inseparable. Though their break-up news surfaced many times, their social media photos quashed it every time. It has been almost three years of togetherness.