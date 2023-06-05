ADVERTISEMENT
I love the company of my better half and daughter during travel: Mohsin Khan of Kumkum Bhagya fame

Mohsin Khan who is presently seen in the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, is a travel freak and he talks to us about his likes when it comes to travelling. Check here to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jun,2023 11:45:28
Actor Mohsin Khan who has featured in TV shows Mayke Chali Jaungi, Ishqbaaaz, and hosted show Ab Khulega Rahasya is a travel freak. He plans his travel expeditions with utmost detail.

Mohsin who presently plays the lead negative role of Balbira in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya, talks about his travel secrets in our segment at IWMBuzz.com for Travel.

Check them here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I like to travel by car. We are in control of the halt, we can enjoy the view, and eat good food as we travel.

Your most memorable travel was:

Thailand with my better half.

Vacation spot you long to go:

Miami Beach and Vegas

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Super Casual

Your top three traveling essentials:

Loose T-shirt, good sneakers and shorts.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Beach – I Love the sunsets

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

I had many solo tours before marriage. I now love the company of my better half and daughter.

Any road trip experience:

I have done two road trips for my food and travel show and it’s etched in my heart. Drive, stop, eat, shoot, Drive again (Safar Zaike Ka )

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

My favourite habit is to sing and eat and sing.

 

