I want to travel to Gulmarg, Kashmir: Musharraf Khurshid

Musharraf Khurshid Mir, a popular advocate by profession, has become popular on social media platforms for his looks. He comes from Jammu and Kashmir and has done his Masters in Criminal Law. He is a writer and an entrepreneur by passion. He is also a social activist as he enjoys serving the mankind. He is popular on social media for his good looks and charm. He loves to travel, and we checked on his travel ambitions and ideas.

Check here.

Travel by plane, car, or boat – What do you like?

I love long drives, so I like to travel by Car

Your most memorable travel was:

My most memorable travel was with my paternal aunt from Jammu to Delhi

Vacation spot you long to go:

Gulmarg, Kashmir

Your favorite travel buddy:

I love to travel with my family.

Styled up or Casual during travel:

Styled up.

Land, Hills or Beaches – your preferred choice:

Mountains and waterfalls

Do you prefer solo travel or with someone else?

Mostly with my best friend

Any road trip experience:

There are many memorable experiences like an unplanned trip from Jammu to Mussoorie and from Kashmir to Delhi while enjoying the beauty of our Northern India.

Dancing, singing or eating – your favorite habit during travel?

All three.

