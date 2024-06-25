[Photos] KMTMG Fame Sriti Jha Enjoys Breakfast On Streets Of Rome, Mouni Roy Reacts

Sriti Jha is a popular Indian actress known for her performances in shows like Kumkum Bhagya. Currently, she portrays the role of Amruta Ahuja in the ongoing show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. It seems the actress now took time off to treat herself with well-deserved ‘me time.’ The actress jetted to Role vacation, and in her new photos, she shared a glimpse of her breakfast on the streets, which prompted Mouni Roy to react.

Sriti Jha Enjoys Breakfast On The Streets Of Rome

Sriti took photos of her Rome vacation and shared them on her Instagram handle. The actress looks gorgeous in a beige mini dress paired with a blue-striped loose shirt in the first click. She styles her look with a messy hairstyle, rosy red cheeks, and glossy pink lips. The golden hoops, bangles, and ring add a touch of sophistication. Flaunting her mere smile, Sriti stabs millions of hearts. Enjoying her breakfast on the streets of Rome, the actress shared several photos. The actress loved eating croissants with some refreshing coffee with breathtaking visuals of architecture and monuments.

Sriti Jha is undeniably very cute, and these photos prove it. Sharing the photos and a video, the actress wrote, “Breakfast with trevi :).” Reacting to Sriti’s Rome vacation photos, Mouni Roy dropped several hearts, popping out emojis with crying emojis, which hints she recalls her Rome vacation.