Vacay Goals: Amruta Khanvilkar Radiates Glow In Scarf Top, Flare Trouser & Sun Hat

The ever-charming Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned actor in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment world. With her acting and anchoring skills, she has made a place in the hearts of the audience, and it’s always a pleasure to see her on-screen. The Jeevlaga actress also keeps in top buzz with her social media presence. And her Instagram feed is a buffet of different places she has traveled to. Now, the wanderlust actress enjoys her time at a new place with new glam. So, let’s take a look and find out.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Vacation Fashion

Treating her fans mid-day, Amruta drops a series of photos from her latest vacation. With the visuals, you may wonder which place is this. So let’s reveal that the Chandramukhi actress is vacationing in dreamy Mauritius. Amruta Khanvilkar aces her vacation glam in the minimal avatar in the pictures.

Amruta wore a colorful printed scarf cropped top with a sleeveless top, raising the hotness bar. She pairs her look with netted flared trousers and completes her vacation vibe with the beige sun hat. She opts for a golden chain and hoop earrings to accessories her sizzling avatar. At the same time, the bold black eyes and red lips uplift her glam. Amruta shows her fashion in the photos posing near the pool under sunny weather.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.