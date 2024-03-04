Vibe Check: Munmun Dutta Gives Bossy Look In Blue Blazer And Printed Skirt

Munmun Dutta is a kind and talented personality who always gets our attention on social media. In addition to her on-screen character, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress gives her followers access to her personal and professional life. Using her time off, the actress treated herself to some much-needed “me time” in New York following a taxing workweek. Nonetheless, her most recent vacation photos are becoming viral online.

Munmun has a knack for finding the ideal ratio between traditional and modern styles. She accessories her outfits with bold accessories like fashionable hats, in-vogue sunglasses, or striking jewelry since she has an eye for detail. By creating trends and leaving her mark in the fashion industry, Munmun Dutta never fails to inspire her admirers. Today, again, she has surprised her fans with her stunning appearance in a blue blazer and printed skirt. Have a look.

Munmun Dutta’s Bossy Look-

The TMKOC actress looked dashing in a blue blazer and printed skirt and shared a picture series on Instagram. She donned a beige round neckline, full loose sleeves, and sweatshirt tucked in the blue, black, and beige printed high-waisted bodycon midi-length skirt and paired with a blue lapel collar, full sleeves blazer, which her designer made the blazer from Kanjeevaram silk saree. Madison Tai designed her outfit. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva did her simple base makeup with peach matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a gold chain necklace paired with black boots. The diva posed candidly with her stunning fashion sense and showed her toned, curvy figure in the street of New York.

What is your reaction to Munmun Dutta’s bossy look? Share your view in the comment section, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.