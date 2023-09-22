Movies | Celebrities

3 Party Wears For Women: Dresses that you can carry to rule like Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria

We're taking inspiration from the likes of Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, and Tara Sutaria, but remember, the spotlight is all yours, darling! Check out the details below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 21:00:56
Party on, fashionistas! When the night calls for celebration and the dance floor beckons, there’s nothing quite like the allure of a fabulous party dress to get you in the groove. These aren’t just ordinary dresses; they’re your ticket to becoming the life of the soirée, dripping with charisma and oodles of style. In this fashion-forward extravaganza, we’re about to unveil three party-perfect dresses that will have you sashaying like you’re on a red carpet, minus the paparazzi. We’re taking inspiration from the likes of Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, and Tara Sutaria, but remember, the spotlight is all yours, darling! So, get ready to sparkle, shimmer, and shine because these dresses are your passport to a night of unforgettable fun and fashion. Let’s dive into the world of chic party wear, shall we?

Shimmer and Shine in Silver: Parineeti Chopra’s boxy bodice mini dress

When it’s time to infuse a dash of corporate chic into your party attire, look no further than the dazzling silver embellished boxy bodice mini dress. This dress is a true masterpiece, with intricate detailing that’s nothing short of artistry. Channel your inner Parineeti Chopra by pairing it with a sleek ponytail, bold smokey eyes, and lips in alluring nude shades. With this ensemble, you’ll command the party like a true-style maven. Prepare to turn heads and own the night!

Red Hot Glamour: Priyanka Chopra’s satin sensation

For those who dare to go bold and glamorous, red is the colour of choice, and satin is the fabric of dreams. Picture yourself in a ravishing red satin gown, complete with a corseted bodice and statement sleeves. This is the ultimate outfit for high-end cocktail parties, and Priyanka Chopra knows how to work it like a charm. Don’t forget to match your attire with luscious red cherry lips, dewy eyes, and an impeccably articulated hairdo. With this look, you’ll sizzle and steal the spotlight effortlessly.

 

 

 

Beachy Boho Kaftans: Tara Sutaria’s effortless elegance

For those sunny beach parties where you want to exude effortless elegance, consider the kaftan party wear dresses. These breezy wonders are adorned with subtle embellishments, making them your go-to beach companion. Take inspiration from Tara Sutaria by letting your tresses flow in wavy, carefree glory. Keep your makeup understated with a bold smokey eye, and opt for minimal accessories to truly capture the boho vibe. With this look, you’ll rule the beach like the queen of summer soirées.

Fashion-forward and fabulous, these three-party wear looks are all about making a statement. Whether you’re aiming for corporate chic, red-hot glamour, or beachy boho vibes, these outfits are your ticket to turning heads and conquering the party scene. So, go ahead and unleash your inner fashionista – it’s time to own the night!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

