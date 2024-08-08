5 Bold Blouse Design Inspired By Bollywood Diva Tara Sutaria To Bookmark For Upcoming Events

Tara Sutaria has grabbed our attention with her recent series Apurva; she has consistently captivated audiences with her acting skills and versatility. However, not just her acting talent has caught the nation’s attention. Tara also showcases many beautiful modern blouse designs in her stylish Instagram posts. Below is a list of five stunning modern blouse designs inspired by Tara Sutaria for your upcoming events-

Blouse Designs Inspired By Tara Sutaria-

Check out these stylish blouse designs inspired by Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria, from deep neck to plunge neck.

1)Spaghetti Blouse Design

Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a powder blue satin saree with a dropped end piece, perfect for a promotional event. She paired the saree with a matching blouse featuring spaghetti straps and a deep V-neckline, adding a touch of sophistication and drama to her look. To complement her outfit, she wore a sleek middle-partition straight hairstyle and glamorous makeup with brown cheeks, highlighted facial features, peach lips, and diamond jewelry, ensuring she stood out.

2) Strapless Blouse Design

Tara Sutaria has effortlessly worn a gorgeous handwoven red Banarasi silk saree for the Apurva promotion in Delhi. The outfit featured a red background with gold floral threadwork all over the saree, with a dropped end piece paired with plain red strapless tube-style blouse designs highlighting her graceful neckline. The actress styles her look with a sleek bun hairstyle, glam makeup pe,ach matte lips, and a gold jewelry set, making it versatile for various occasions.

3) Black Sleeveless Blouse Design

Tara Sutaria looks ravishing hot in a stunning printed black floral saree with a pleated end piece. She paired it with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a deep neckline and strappy sleeves that showcase her toned arms, making it perfect for your upcoming event. The actress styled her look with a sleek, tight bun adorned with mogra gajra and diamond jewelry, adding modern elements with a contemporary twist.

4) Backless Dori Blouse Design

Tara Sutaria looks stunning in a sheer red saree adorned with a floral threadwork border and shiny beads. She pairs her outfit with a backless, knot-tied Dori-style embroidered full-sleeved blouse. The actress complements her look with a sleek, middle-parted bun hairstyle, glamorous makeup, peach glossy lips, and accessories. She also wears long earrings embellished with gold and blue stones.

5) Plunge Neck Blouse Design

Tara Sutaria looks sultry in a grey saree adorned with sequins and a dropped end piece. She pairs it with a matching blouse featuring a deep plunge neckline and a strappy, sleeveless design. The actress styles her look with a sleek, straight hairstyle, minimal makeup, pink lips, and accessories like a silver necklace and rings. This ensemble is perfect for making a grand entrance at any event, blending modern style with classic charm.

