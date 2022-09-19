After hearing the list of names to choose from, Sonam initially hesitated to answer Karan’s question about “the man of the moment,” but she eventually responded that she believed Ranbir fits the description. She stated, “Ranbir, in my opinion, is the finest because he is so popular! He is currently advertising Ayaan’s movie.” Then Karan asked another question, “Which film is he doing?” Sonam immediately replied, “Shiva number 1,” to which Karan and Arjun both laughed. He later corrected her, saying the title of the movie was “Brahmastra.”

In the episode, Sonam and Arjun engaged in a humorous game where she was asked how many of her friends Arjun had slept with. “Between my brothers, nobody is left,” Sonam retorted. Everyone was in splits until Karan chuckled and said, “What type of brothers do you have?” Arjun was the only one who appeared ashamed and had pink cheeks. This was undoubtedly among the show’s best scenes!

When Sonam began promoting Arjun’s upcoming movie, “Ek Villain Returns,” she did it out of goodwill; but, when she commented, “Ek Villain Returns looks good… Now, I think they all seem attractive. Is that all you have for this Ek Villain?” Even Sonam referred to it as a “thirst trap” movie! Sonam was subsequently unable to respond to Karan’s question about the film’s director and instead came out laughing. “Sonam is back, ladies and gentlemen, at my expense,” said Arjun. “You’ve mentioned that film is just about hot people,” Arjun said in a humorous way. “You, too, have disregarded the movie. I’m attempting to convey that I want to produce better work and get the audience’s respect. I ask you to help me be more responsible, and you respond, “Yeah, yeah, yeah.””

Arjun described a situation in which he got into a fight with Sonam despite having a black eye. Sonam talked of a time when a “bully” at school forced her to leave the basketball court, and she unintentionally turned to Arjun for help. Speaking candidly about how he later fought for her, Arjun added, “I went up to him, telling him how can you talk to my sister like way. I was inspired by Shah Rukh’s portrayal of Josh.”

Another amusing revelation from Sonam was that she accompanied Arjun on their first date to an McD’s in Lokhandwala, Mumbai. Where Arjun was eating the burgers, Sonam bought them for him while seated at a different table! Sonam added that she was 12 years old at the time.

