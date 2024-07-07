7 Times Kiara Advani Nails The Bossy Look Like No Other

Kiara Advani is widely known for her acting skills and fashion appearance. She has consistently impressed her fans with her impeccable style on Instagram photoshoots, especially in Western fit. Today, Kiara Advani is here to prove that Bollywood diva how she slays with her statement bossy look. Take a look at the photos below!

Kiara Advani’s Bossy Looks-

1) Black And White Pant Suit-

Kiara wore a striking black pant suit that exuded confidence and power. The sharp tailoring and vibrant white corset color made her stand out. She paired the suit with minimal jewelry, letting the ensemble take center stage.

2) Grey Blazer Set-

Kiara wore a grey outfit with a crisp vest coat, blazer, and high-waisted grey flared pants. The classic color palette emphasized her sophisticated style. A statement long jacket, kept on the shoulder, added a touch of edginess to the look.

3) Purple Co-ord Set-

Kiara rocks an all-purple co-ord set, combining a fitted black with puffy full sleeves and matching straight pants. The deep V-neck adds a daring element to her bossy look. Her matte lips and flutter eyes perfectly complement the fierce outfit.

4) Red Blazer And Pant-

Kiara Advani opts for a classic red blazer and pants. She demonstrated how stunning patterns can be modern and stylish. The waist-fitted blazer with midriff-fitted pants created a sleek, bossy look. She accessories with stunning ear hoops, enhancing the professional vibe.

5) Neon Green Jumpsuit-

Kiara’s stunning jumpsuit, complete with a wide belt, highlighted her waist and added a modern twist to the bossy look. Her side-partition wavy hairstyle added a touch of playfulness while keeping the look polished.

6) Peach Blazer And White Pant-

Kiara wore a white tube-style bralette with a peach full-sleeved blazer and contrast pants, showcasing her ability to make casual looks appear authoritative. The beige boots added an edge, balancing the structured, bossy look perfectly.

View Instagram Post 1: 7 Times Kiara Advani Nails The Bossy Look Like No Other

7) Brown Blazer Set-

Kiara opts for a tailored blazer dress that combines a blazer’s structure with a dress’s elegance. The V-neckline and sleek silhouette made a powerful statement. She completed the look with a high ponytail, adding style and elegance.

Kiara Advani’s versatility and impeccable style make her a master of the bossy look. She consistently exudes confidence and elegance, inspiring fashion enthusiasts to embrace their inner boss.