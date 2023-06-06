9 Years Of Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's Nirahua Hindustani

Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey is one of the highest-paid actresses in the entertainment business. Since she has been in the industry and carved her niche in the industry with her acting and skills, she made her debut in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav in the film Nirahua Hindustani. Read more to know.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself with her co-star from the film Nirahua Hindustani. They looked captivating in the wedding avatar. And in the caption, she expressed her happiness. “9 years ago today, on this day 6th June 2014, my first film #NirahuaHindustani came among all of you… and by the grace of God, since then till today, you people have never given me a chance to look back. 🏻 Salute to all of you for this 9 years of unmatched journey 🙏🏻.”

Further, she also informed us that the future part of the film will also entertain the audience. “Keep your love and blessings like this 🙏🏻🫶🏻 and cheers to many more parts of Nirahua Hindustani coming in future 🥂♥️🥰🙏🏻 #nirahuahindustani4 #comingsoon.”

This film franchise is one of the blockbuster hits that the audience enjoyed massively. Her popularity is on social media, too, with millions of followers. She keeps her fans hooked with her through her regular shares of updates and pictures.

