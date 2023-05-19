Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date

Aamrapali Dubey took to her Instagram account and announced the Shadi Mubarak at the end of May. In the below article check out the whole details

Aamrapali Dubey is a heartthrob of the Bhojpuri cinema. She is a talented and very famous actress in the entertainment business. Her masterful performance on the silver screen has earned her a name. For years she has been ruling over the hearts of millions. And now the diva treats her fans with surprising news on her latest Instagram post. Read more to know what it is about.

Aamrapali Dubey’s Latest News

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with the caption Shadi Mubarak. This made the audience think if she is getting married again. Well, that’s not the case. The actress has come up with her new project. And this shared picture is the poster of the film. The actress captioned her post, “Shadi Mubarak 26th May se aapke nazdiki theatres mein . ” This is her new film alongside Arvind Akela Kallu.

The music and the film are by SRK Entertainment. And the film is slated to release on the coming 26th. At the same time, the fans are already anticipating the movie. And it is expected to be a blockbuster.

Aamrapali Dubey’s Social Media

The actress has an incredible fan following in her profile, with over 3 million followers. Her constant engagement posts and updates keep her fans fascinated and hooked with her. In contrast, her profile is a buffet of her gorgeous looks in pictures.

