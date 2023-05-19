ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date

Aamrapali Dubey took to her Instagram account and announced the Shadi Mubarak at the end of May. In the below article check out the whole details

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 May,2023 17:58:44
Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date

Aamrapali Dubey is a heartthrob of the Bhojpuri cinema. She is a talented and very famous actress in the entertainment business. Her masterful performance on the silver screen has earned her a name. For years she has been ruling over the hearts of millions. And now the diva treats her fans with surprising news on her latest Instagram post. Read more to know what it is about.

Aamrapali Dubey’s Latest News

The actress took to Instagram and shared a picture with the caption Shadi Mubarak. This made the audience think if she is getting married again. Well, that’s not the case. The actress has come up with her new project. And this shared picture is the poster of the film. The actress captioned her post, “Shadi Mubarak 26th May se aapke nazdiki theatres mein . ” This is her new film alongside Arvind Akela Kallu.

Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey's New Venture, Check Date 808726

The music and the film are by SRK Entertainment. And the film is slated to release on the coming 26th. At the same time, the fans are already anticipating the movie. And it is expected to be a blockbuster.

Aamrapali Dubey’s Social Media

The actress has an incredible fan following in her profile, with over 3 million followers. Her constant engagement posts and updates keep her fans fascinated and hooked with her. In contrast, her profile is a buffet of her gorgeous looks in pictures.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ethnic beauties Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey’s special wishes on Chaitra Navratri
Ethnic beauties Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey’s special wishes on Chaitra Navratri
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey melts hearts in white crop top and denims, we love it
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey melts hearts in white crop top and denims, we love it
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey gets cosy on couch, check out
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey gets cosy on couch, check out
Aamrapali Dubey Looks Chic And Hot In Denim Look
Aamrapali Dubey Looks Chic And Hot In Denim Look
Have You Seen Aamrapali Dubey's Latest Lip Sync Video? Watch!
Have You Seen Aamrapali Dubey's Latest Lip Sync Video? Watch!
Aamrapali Dubey Needs All Love As She Starts Work On Her Next Film
Aamrapali Dubey Needs All Love As She Starts Work On Her Next Film
Latest Stories
Desserts To Long Drive: Nia Sharma Enjoys Magic Night, See Pic
Desserts To Long Drive: Nia Sharma Enjoys Magic Night, See Pic
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
"Heera Hai Heera," Paras Kalnawat About Shraddha Arya
Surbhi Jyoti gets groovy with bestie Krystle D’souza in latest dance reel video, check now
Surbhi Jyoti gets groovy with bestie Krystle D’souza in latest dance reel video, check now
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century
Kathal Review: Is A Bang-On Satire On Casteism, Favouritism & Goondaism
Kathal Review: Is A Bang-On Satire On Casteism, Favouritism & Goondaism
A black bodycon dress paired with stilettos: Swatti Bakshi
A black bodycon dress paired with stilettos: Swatti Bakshi
Read Latest News