Dinesh Lal Yadav- Aamrapali Dubey Starrer' Fasal' Trailer Release Date Out

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey are back again to amaze with their chemistry in the upcoming film Fasal. Check out the trailer release date below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 22:00:07
Dinesh Lal Yadav- Aamrapali Dubey Starrer' Fasal' Trailer Release Date Out 841725

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey, the blockbuster duo in the Bhojpuri entertainment world, are back to again to entertain the viewers with their amazing chemistry on screen with the upcoming film Fasal. The Producer of the film, taking to Instagram, revealed the release date of the trailer of the film and other details.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey’s upcoming film Fasal release date out

In the Instagram post, he shared the poster of the film featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav in a fierce look. The film’s official trailer will release in the morning at 7:00 am on 14th August 2023. The film features iconic Jodi Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey. This poster is the first look of the film.

The film is produced by Prem Rai and co-produced by Satish Aswani. Parag Patil is the director of the film. The film is under the banner of Shreyash Films. The music of the film is given by Alok Kumar, Kalpana Patwari, Neelkamal Singh, Priya Singh Rajput, Mamta Raut, and Shilpi Raj.

Dinesh Lal Yadav- Aamrapali Dubey Starrer' Fasal' Trailer Release Date Out 841724

The cast of the film is Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua,” Aamrapali Dubey, Sanjay Pandey, Vinit Vishal, Ayaz Khan, Aruna Giri, Trisha (Choti) Singh, etc.

So are you guys excited to witness Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey’s chemistry once again on screen? Please drop your views in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

