Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu's New Song Release Date; Check Out

The Bhojpuri diva Aamrapali Dubey is a renowned name in the industry. She has been in the entertainment business for years and impressing the audience. And yet again, the actress is all set to create her impact with her latest released film Shaadi Mubarak. Here’s a new update she revealed in her latest Instagram post.

Aamrapali Dubey took to her profile and shared the poster of the latest song Kathar Ke Lasa Jaisan, by Arvind Akela Kallu from her upcoming film Shaadi Mubarak. In the poster, the diva posed with Arvind and revealed the release, which is on 15 June, tomorrow at 6:30 am in the morning. The stunning appearance on the poster is anticipating the song’s release.

She captioned the post, “Movie “SHAADI MUBARAK” Video Song “KATHAR KE LASA JAISAN” Releasing on Tomorrow Morning at 06:30 am.” The film was released on 26 May. And the film entertains the audience.

The diva played the lead character in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Also, she has been featured in the serial Saat Phere and Maayka. She is a know ln face in the Hindi Television industry and has impressed with her act.

So are you excited about the new release? Please share your opinion in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.