ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu's New Song Release Date; Check Out

Aamrapali Dubey is one of the sensations of the Bhojpuri industry. The diva is gearing up for her latest film release Shaadi Mubarak. And now she revealed the new song release date on her profile

Author: Aarti Tiwari
14 Jun,2023 17:49:39
Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu's New Song Release Date; Check Out

The Bhojpuri diva Aamrapali Dubey is a renowned name in the industry. She has been in the entertainment business for years and impressing the audience. And yet again, the actress is all set to create her impact with her latest released film Shaadi Mubarak. Here’s a new update she revealed in her latest Instagram post.

Aamrapali Dubey took to her profile and shared the poster of the latest song Kathar Ke Lasa Jaisan, by Arvind Akela Kallu from her upcoming film Shaadi Mubarak. In the poster, the diva posed with Arvind and revealed the release, which is on 15 June, tomorrow at 6:30 am in the morning. The stunning appearance on the poster is anticipating the song’s release.

She captioned the post, “Movie “SHAADI MUBARAK” Video Song “KATHAR KE LASA JAISAN” Releasing on Tomorrow Morning at 06:30 am.” The film was released on 26 May. And the film entertains the audience.

Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu's New Song Release Date; Check Out 815700

The diva played the lead character in the show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. Also, she has been featured in the serial Saat Phere and Maayka. She is a know ln face in the Hindi Television industry and has impressed with her act.

So are you excited about the new release? Please share your opinion in the comments section. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
9 Years Of Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Nirahua Hindustani
9 Years Of Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Nirahua Hindustani
Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey’s New Venture, Check Date
Shadi Mubarak: Aamrapali Dubey’s New Venture, Check Date
Ethnic beauties Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey’s special wishes on Chaitra Navratri
Ethnic beauties Monalisa and Aamrapali Dubey’s special wishes on Chaitra Navratri
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey melts hearts in white crop top and denims, we love it
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey melts hearts in white crop top and denims, we love it
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey gets cosy on couch, check out
Bhojpuri babe Aamrapali Dubey gets cosy on couch, check out
Aamrapali Dubey Looks Chic And Hot In Denim Look
Aamrapali Dubey Looks Chic And Hot In Denim Look
Latest Stories
Veteran Star Rekha To Impress Audience With Her Television Comeback In StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Veteran Star Rekha To Impress Audience With Her Television Comeback In StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory
Pandya Store spoiler: Raavi struggle to revive Shiva’s lost memory
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
Vanshaj: Premraj, Yuvika’s father suffers a massive heart attack
My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija
My most memorable travel was to Abu Dhabi: Mission Majnu fame Aarnav Dhamija
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
My character in Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is very different and unique: Devanggana Chauhan
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death anniversary, check out
Read Latest News