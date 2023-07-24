ADVERTISEMENT
Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's 'Palkan Ki Chaav Mein' Creates New Record

Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most loved couples in the Bhojpuri entertainment business. Their song 'Palkan Ki Chaav Mein' has created a new record.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
24 Jul,2023 21:00:02
Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are talented and renowned stars in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. At the same time, the duo has often impressed the audience with their performance together. Their song ‘Palkan Ki Chaav Mein’ has created a new record. Let’s check.

Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s New Record

Their song ‘Palkan Ki Chaav Mein’ from the film Maai has recreated a new record. The director of Worldwide Records Limited shared on his Instagram profile that the song has crossed 2 million plus views on the official YouTube channel.

The beautiful love song is sung by Priyanka Singh Rohit. Pyarelal Yadav wrote the lyrics, and the music was given by Rajnish Mishra. Presented by Jio Studio and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Nishant Ujjwal. The song was released on YouTube on 18th May.

Aamrapali Dubey has been in the industry for years, and her constant performance has carved a niche in the field. In contrast, the actress has also worked in films like Nirahua Chalal, Border, Lallu Ki Laila, Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, and many others. They look ideal and captivating together. They have created many hits together.

Have you listened to ‘Palkan Ki Chaav Mein’ featuring Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav? Please share your views in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates about your favorite.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

