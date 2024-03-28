Movies | Celebrities

Check out Aamrapali Dubey, a fashion slayer who uploaded a picture of herself in a green bodycon dress with a blazer. Have a look below.

Popular Indian actress Aamrapali Dubey mostly works in the Bhojpuri film industry. She is also renowned for her dancing skills, which have been displayed in several Bhojpuri movie songs and have gained much popularity among viewers. Her sense of style is the ideal fusion of confidence, adaptability, and elegance. She never fails to wow audiences with her flawless style, creating trends and motivating fashionistas everywhere. She surprises her followers with new styles and trends while maintaining a vibrant and modern style. This time, she ditched her ethnic appearance and opted for a green bodycon dress with a blazer. Take a look below.

Aamrapali Dubey’s Green Bodycon Dress With Blazer Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva looked stunning in a green bodycon dress with a blazer and posted a picture series of herself on Instagram. The actress wore a dark green strapless, tube-style neckline, bodycon mini hemline dress paired with a lapel collar, floral embroidered shoulder, and sleeves blazer. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle.

The diva opted for a heavy base makeup with brown eyeshadow, blushy cheeks, and glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with a silver and green stone embellished necklace, a silver neckpiece, and gold rings paired with green and gold shoe heels. In the pictures, she revealed her dashing outfit with stylish candid postures.

What do you think about Aamrapali’s stunning appearance? Share your views in the comments below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.