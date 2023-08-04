Aamrapali Dubey And Arvind Akela Kallu's Song 'Shaadi Mubarak' Is Out; Check Here

Aamrapali Dubey and Arvind Akela Kallu once again paired together to impress with their amazing chemistry on screen in the latest released song Shaadi Mubarak. The song was released on 4th August at 6:30 am.

Aamrapali Dubey’s Song Shaadi Mubarak

It is a marriage song where Aamrapali Dubey, dressed as a typical North Indian bride, ties the knot with Arvind Akela Kallu. Both the stars have again soon hearts with their amazing chemistry on screen. In the music video, Aamrapali Dubey impressed with their lovable chemistry—the Shaadi Mubarak film featuring the duo as the lead was released a month ago.

Presented by SRK Music, Shaadi Mubarak features Aamrapali Dubey and Arvind Akela Kallu as leads. Arvind Akela Kallu, Priyanka Maurya & Ambrish Mishra sing this beautiful song. The music is by Om Jha, and the lyrics are by Anand Jha. After 9 hours of release, the music video has 7.7 k views. In comparison, the film was produced by Roshan Singh and directed by Anand Singh.

The huge cast includes Arvind Akela Kallu, Aamrapali Dubey, Vinod Mishra, Samarth Chaturvedi, Shrishti Pathak, Vidya Singh, Sonu Pandey, Jai Singh, Babloo Khan, Rajesh Tomar, Vijaya Lakshmi, Akhilesh Kumar Akki, Deewakar Shrivastav, Sweety Singh, Ritu Chauhan, Sona Pandey, Somya Pandey, Mausam, Udal Yadav etc.

What’s your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments. Follow IMWBuzz.com.