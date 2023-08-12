Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav's Upcoming Film 'Mandap' Trailer Out, Check Here

The amazing and most loved duo Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are back again with a new film and excitement. The duo pairs up for ‘Mandap.’ Today the trailer of the film was released on the YouTube channel SRK Music.

Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav’s Mandap Trailer

In the trailer of the upcoming film, Aamrapali Dubey seems to be very happy as she gets a marriage proposal from an amazing man. And her father sacrificed everything he had to give dowry to her in-laws. But even after marriage, her in-laws keep haunting her father for more money, and in the end, she can’t see her father get down on his knees and finally takes a stand that until they don’t return every penny her father has spent, she won’t let her husband free.

The trailer ends with Aamrapali Dubey getting emotional and emphasizing that it’s important to teach your daughter and respect her, and then only you can say daughters are precious.

Mandap, directed by Anand Singh and Rohan Singh, produced it while Sharmila Singh co-produced the film. The film casts Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua,” Aamrapali Dubey, Sushil Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Samarth Chaturvedi, Shraddha Naval, Santosh Shrivastav, Sujaan Singh, Vidya Singh, Zoya Khan, Sonu Pandey, Babloo Khan, Ritu Chauhan, Pallavi Koli, Sweety Singh, Shona Pandey, Soumya Pandey, Mahima Singh, Sunny Sharma, etc.

Aamrapali Dubey And Dinesh Lal Yadav will also amaze fans with their chemistry in the upcoming film Fasal and the trailer of her film will release on 14th August.

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views in the comments.