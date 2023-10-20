A dash of pink is what you need this festive season! Divya Khosla Kumar’s ethnic style guide

This festive season, get ready to jazz up your style with a splash of pink, and who better to guide you through this fashion adventure than Divya Khosla Kumar? She’s a fashion maestro, and her ethnic style tips are about to add some serious appeal to your festival look. Picture this: a blend of timeless tradition and contemporary flair that’ll turn heads at every festive gathering. It’s not just about a colour; it’s about making a rich style statement. Owing to that, here we share her pink OOTD for the day

Gorgeous in fuschia tussar silk kurta set

Divya Khosla Kumar is not just a fashion icon; she’s a walking, talking celebration of style! Recently, she graced an event in a Fuchsia Tussar Silk Embroidered Angrakha Kurta Set that made us all want to raid her wardrobe. Priced at Rs. 23,500, this outfit is pure fashion magic. Imagine a fuchsia angrakha kurta with a Tussar silk base, adorned with woven zari, gold leaf, and gota embroidery. It’s like a canvas of dreams for your festive style. And here’s the kicker: she paired it with matching cotton dhoti pants. The result? A look that’s both elegant and comfortable – perfect for dancing the night away at those lively gatherings.

What’s more, this ensemble isn’t just a pretty face; it’s tailored to perfection. Fitted at the bust and waist, it highlights your curves in all the right ways. But wait, there’s more to Divya’s style story! To complete this stunning look, she sported a sleek casual hairbun, giving off a vibe that’s effortlessly chic. Minimal makeup was her mantra, letting her natural beauty shine through. And, of course, a pair of jhumkas added that touch of traditional glam – because no ethnic ensemble is complete without some flashy accessories.

Check out photos:

Courtesy: Instagram

So, if you’ve been wondering how to make a style statement that’s both elegant and fun, take a page from Divya’s fashion diary. With a Fuchsia Tussar Silk Angrakha Kurta Set like this, you’re not just dressing up; you’re ready to own the festivities with a burst of colour and a whole lot of allure!