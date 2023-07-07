A fanfare moment! Fans poured in love and wishes for Rishab Shetty on his birthday!

It’s Rishab Shetty‘s birthday and the celebrations are going on and around. The man of many talents, Rishab enjoys a huge fan base across the nation, who never misses a chance to shower their unprecedented love on the Kantara star, and even he also loves to share his success and precious moments with them. As Rishab is celebrating his birthday today, a huge crowd of fans and well-wishers along with family and friends gathered at Nandi Link ground, Bengaluru.

Hooting and cheering followed when Rishab and his fans and well-wishers gathered to celebrate the actor’s birthday. This was indeed a great moment to cherish for the actor as he received immense love from the fans, making this special day even more memorable.

Apart from this, Rishab Shetty is looking forward to taking the audience back to the roots and culture with the prequel of his globally hit Kantara in the making.