A reddit video goes viral where Karan Johar assumably confirms Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy before marriage

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot last year and then welcomed their daughter in November the same year, speculations rose to heights that the couple got pregnant before getting married

14 Jun,2023 00:05:25
The rumour mill just doesn’t go any out of the track, especially when it comes to the Bollywood and the celebrities. Whether it’s their relationships, or other controversies, some of Bollywood buffs definitely love to feed on these speculations. And ever since the nepotism debate came in, the hullaballoo given around the starkids have been roaring higher.

Speaking of starkids, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor definitely go on the top charts. Admirers and haters all seem to be obsessed with this gorgeous Bollywood couple, especially ever since the two tied the knot last year, and on an immediate notice, they welcomed their first child the same year too.

Given that, there is a popular theory going around that the actress was pregnant before getting married. People believe this because Karan Johar, a famous filmmaker, seemed to indirectly verified the same.

https://www.reddit.com/r/BollyBlindsNGossip/comments/vto9lj/alia_told_kjo_she_was_getting_married_and_was/?utm_source=embedv2&utm_medium=post_embed&utm_content=post_body&embed_host_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.koimoi.com%2Fbollywood-news%2Fkaran-johar-allegedly-revealed-alia-bhatt-told-him-about-marrying-ranbir-kapoor-being-pregnant-on-the-same-day-netizens-say-so-it-was-a-shotgun-wedding%2F

A video collage on Reddit has caught people’s attention, showing Karan Johar in two different places, seemingly talking about the same day. In the first section, Karan mentions Alia informing him about her pregnancy, while in the second section, Alia recalls the moment she told him about her plans to marry RK (presumably referring to actor Ranbir Kapoor). This video has sparked discussion and speculation among viewers. And now it’s been going viral on the internet.

