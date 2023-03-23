Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez, the Bollywood beauties are currently giving us goals wit their amped up fitness regimes on Instagram. Both the stars have taken it to their Instagram handle to share pictures from Yoga workout giving us goals. Scroll down beneath to check on what the stars follow to keep themselves in shape.

Anushka Sharma

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of three pictures from her Yoga routine. The actress gave us nothing but goals, as she shared glimpses of her terrific flexibility on camera. The actress in the first picture can be seen doing a head stand like a pro. In the second picture, the actress does a back arch showcasing her maddening flexibility. In the third picture, the actress shared a candid moment taking a mirror selfie going all smiles.

In the picture, we can see her wearing a blue and deep blue gym co-Ord set with her hair tied into a bun. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “My post workout companion…Leo” and we can see her pawbuddy right beside her.

Check out-

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez reshared a picture from a yoga studio, where she visits to perform her yoga routine. The actress can be seen in a stylish white sports bra that she teamed with abstract multicoloured leggings. The diva completed the look with her casual hairbun and no makeup on her face. The actress can also be seen doing a perfect handstand, showcasing her strength and mobility on camera.

Check out-