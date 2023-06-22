ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani's workout routine on International Yoga day

International Yoga Day brought some serious fitness vibes with a sneak-peek into the workout routines of none other than Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani. Scroll below to check on the same

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 05:43:23
A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani's workout routine on International Yoga day

International Yoga Day brought some serious fitness vibes with a sneak-peek into the workout routines of none other than Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani! These fabulous divas decided to spill the beans on how they keep those killer bods in shape. Pooja Hegde made it to the gym, keeping her fitness quotient all on the forefront, while on the other hand Hansika Motwani shared a picture, where we can see her meditating while basking in the sun.

Pooja Hegde hits gym

When it comes to fitness, Pooja Hegde knows how to bring her A-game! She hit the gym with full force, showcasing her dedication and keeping her fitness quotient at the forefront. With weights clinking and muscles pumping, she proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Sharing the video, Pooja Hegde wrote, “It’s not over… until I WIN 😉❤️ #onwardsandupwards #fitwithanappetite #failingforward”

Here take a look-

Hansika Motwani shares picture meditating

Hansika Motwani gave us a glimpse of her zen mode. We can see the radiant sun shining down, casting its warm glow on Hansika as she peacefully meditates, finding inner peace amidst the hustle and bustle. It’s all about finding that balance, folks!

Have a look-

A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani's workout routine on International Yoga day 818451

A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani's workout routine on International Yoga day 818452

A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani's workout routine on International Yoga day 818453

These starlets have their own unique fitness approaches, proving that there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to achieving wellness. So whether you’re a gym enthusiast like Pooja or a sun-soaking meditator like Hansika, the important thing is to find what works for you and keep that fitness flame burning bright!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Hansika Motwani gets a box full of mangoes as gift from Nita Ambani, check out
Hansika Motwani gets a box full of mangoes as gift from Nita Ambani, check out
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
Pooja Hegde is in awe of ‘Shahenshah’ Amitabh Bachchan, find out why
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
What’s cooking at Hansika Motwani’s end?
Hansika Motwani looks charismatic in black co-ords, see pic
Hansika Motwani looks charismatic in black co-ords, see pic
Hansika Motwani thinks Kajal Aggarwal is the ‘hot mama’, wishes her on her birthday, check out
Hansika Motwani thinks Kajal Aggarwal is the ‘hot mama’, wishes her on her birthday, check out
“I get to do more rounded characters”, Hansika Motwani talks about women-centric films
“I get to do more rounded characters”, Hansika Motwani talks about women-centric films
Latest Stories
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Ananya Panday gets her balance right, looks sizzling in bralette and yoga trousers
Kiara Advani is in mood for ‘red’, hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops ‘fire’ emoji
Kiara Advani is in mood for ‘red’, hubby Sidharth Malhotra drops ‘fire’ emoji
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
Esha Gupta in classic white sleeveless bodycon dress, a visual delight
Esha Gupta in classic white sleeveless bodycon dress, a visual delight
Anushka Sen’s mirror selfie game burns hearts on internet, come check out
Anushka Sen’s mirror selfie game burns hearts on internet, come check out
Viral Video: Delhi Cop’s Tum Hi Ho cover originally sung by Arijit Singh, leaves internet baffled, watch
Viral Video: Delhi Cop’s Tum Hi Ho cover originally sung by Arijit Singh, leaves internet baffled, watch
Read Latest News