A sneak-peek into Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani's workout routine on International Yoga day

International Yoga Day brought some serious fitness vibes with a sneak-peek into the workout routines of none other than Pooja Hegde and Hansika Motwani! These fabulous divas decided to spill the beans on how they keep those killer bods in shape. Pooja Hegde made it to the gym, keeping her fitness quotient all on the forefront, while on the other hand Hansika Motwani shared a picture, where we can see her meditating while basking in the sun.

Pooja Hegde hits gym

When it comes to fitness, Pooja Hegde knows how to bring her A-game! She hit the gym with full force, showcasing her dedication and keeping her fitness quotient at the forefront. With weights clinking and muscles pumping, she proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Sharing the video, Pooja Hegde wrote, “It’s not over… until I WIN 😉❤️ #onwardsandupwards #fitwithanappetite #failingforward”

Here take a look-

Hansika Motwani shares picture meditating

Hansika Motwani gave us a glimpse of her zen mode. We can see the radiant sun shining down, casting its warm glow on Hansika as she peacefully meditates, finding inner peace amidst the hustle and bustle. It’s all about finding that balance, folks!

Have a look-

These starlets have their own unique fitness approaches, proving that there’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to achieving wellness. So whether you’re a gym enthusiast like Pooja or a sun-soaking meditator like Hansika, the important thing is to find what works for you and keep that fitness flame burning bright!