‘Aaj Ke Baad’ song from Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all about melancholic love

Satyaprem Ki Katha brings forth another heartfelt song that will tug at your heartstrings. Following the success of their previous track, “Aaj Ke Baad” carries on the soulful journey with its beautiful lyrics and melodic composition. The accompanying visuals showcase a grand wedding ceremony between Kartik Aaryan (playing Satyaprem) and Kiara Advani (portraying Katha).

An insight in the music video

However, beneath the veneer of celebration, there seems to be an underlying sense of imperfection in their love story. While Kartik exudes happiness and excitement about marrying the love of his life, Kiara appears somber and lost, hinting at an unknown reason behind her decision to tie the knot. The song’s bittersweet tones and poignant visuals make us yearn to uncover the secrets and complexities within their relationship. As we delve into the layers of this unconventional tale, “Aaj Ke Baad” leaves us with a sense of curiosity and a desire to witness how this love story unfolds.

Kiara sharing the video, wrote, “आँखें नम है, ख़ुशियाँ भी संग है ❤️

Song Out Now”

Reactions

