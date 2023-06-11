ADVERTISEMENT
‘Aaj Ke Baad’ song from Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all about melancholic love

Kiara Advani shares insights from the new song sequence Aaj Ke Baad from the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring her alongside Kartik Aaryan. The glimpses are showered with love from the netizens

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 05:50:43
‘Aaj Ke Baad’ song from Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha is all about melancholic love

Satyaprem Ki Katha brings forth another heartfelt song that will tug at your heartstrings. Following the success of their previous track, “Aaj Ke Baad” carries on the soulful journey with its beautiful lyrics and melodic composition. The accompanying visuals showcase a grand wedding ceremony between Kartik Aaryan (playing Satyaprem) and Kiara Advani (portraying Katha).

An insight in the music video

However, beneath the veneer of celebration, there seems to be an underlying sense of imperfection in their love story. While Kartik exudes happiness and excitement about marrying the love of his life, Kiara appears somber and lost, hinting at an unknown reason behind her decision to tie the knot. The song’s bittersweet tones and poignant visuals make us yearn to uncover the secrets and complexities within their relationship. As we delve into the layers of this unconventional tale, “Aaj Ke Baad” leaves us with a sense of curiosity and a desire to witness how this love story unfolds.

Kiara sharing the video, wrote, “आँखें नम है, ख़ुशियाँ भी संग है ❤️
#AajKeBaad
Song Out Now”

Reactions

One wrote, “Don’t you think that kartik Aryan should change his hairstyle for films? Like he had same hairstyle in Bhool Bhlaiyaa 2, Freddy and maybe 2 3 more. Anyways no HATE towards anyone.💓”

Another wrote, “Sidharth Malhotra be like : No matter who she’s with, she’s always mine❤️🔥”

A third user wrote, “Just we all want to know that why she is sad!!”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

