Aditi Sharma’s Yellow Mirror Work Lehenga Is Go-to Choice This Wedding Season

Aditi Sharma, the charming diva in Indian television, never ceases to capture attention with her stint. However, now she is making hearts flutter with her sunshine glow in a traditional yellow outfit. She has the knack to pull off every look to perfection effortlessly. And the latest one is no exception.

Aditi Sharma’s Yellow Lehenga

So beautiful! Aditi Sharma is spreading her charm in the sunshine glam. The diva dons a beautiful yellow lehenga from Neeru’s clothing brand. The outfit includes a leaf-shaped neckline with a sleeveless pattern blouse crafted with mirror and thread work. She pairs the outfit with a matching lehenga skirt, and the net dupatta with an embellished border complements her appearance. The bright color and sparkling shine of the mirror make this piece a comfortable and cool go-to pick for wedding festivities.

What caught our attention is Aditi Sharma’s styling sense, which resembles modern-day charm. She opts to leave her locks open and adorns her ears with beautiful long chandbaliyan. The golden steel bangles and a black digital watch give her look a modern twist. At the same time, her edgy winged eyeliner with rosy eye shadow, cheeks, and nude pink lips completes her desi charm. The black sunglasses on her head make her look like a diva of the town.

Did you like Aditi Sharma’s Yellow lehenga look? Drop your thoughts in the comments box below.