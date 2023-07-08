Adorable! Kiara Advani reveals how she impressed Sidharth Malhotra’s mother, says ‘jo maska lagaya’

Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have captured the hearts of fans as one of the most adored couples in the industry. Their on-screen chemistry and off-screen romance have garnered immense love and support from fans worldwide. From their enchanting chemistry on the silver screen to their real-life fairytale wedding, every aspect of this couple’s journey has been embraced and celebrated by their ardent followers. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s captivating presence continues to captivate audiences, making them a beloved duo in the world of Bollywood.

However, while we celebrate their love story, it’s to know that the ways to become the same for every lovers when they aim to get together and impress each other’s families. And it’s been the same for this stunning duo as well.

Here’s what Kiara Advani said

Talking to Mirchi Plus, in an interview, the Shershaah actress said, “Of course. Meri mother-in-law jo hain, unko pani puri itna pasand hai! Woh abhi humare saath reh rahi hain, Mumbai mein aayi hui hain Delhi se. So, on her first day, mujhe pata hai ki unko pani puri kitna pasand hai, I said aaj ghar mein hum pani puri banayenge. Jo maska lagaya… I knew she will love me to another level. She was so happy.” As quoted by ETimes.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is getting all the love she deserves in the movie Satyaprem Ki Katha. The movie also stars Kartik Aaryan.