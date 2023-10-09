Movies | Celebrities

After getting ‘sidelined’ in Jawan controversy, Nayanthara drops cryptic post: “KNOWING what to IGNORE”

South Indian actress Nayanthara shared a cryptic message that has left fans speculating about its meaning. Read below to the scoop

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
09 Oct,2023 16:40:46
  • Highlights:
In a recent Instagram post, popular South Indian actress Nayanthara shared a cryptic message that has left fans speculating about its meaning. The actress posted a picture from her recent getaway, where she was seen sporting a stylish white t-shirt paired with abstract printed pants and a half bun. Accompanying the image was a quote from the renowned poet Rumi, which read, “The ART OF KNOWING Is KNOWING what to IGNORE -Rumi.” While it remains unclear whether Nayanthara’s post was a direct reference to the recent controversy surrounding her Bollywood debut in the film “Jawan,” her choice of words has raised eyebrows among her followers.

After getting ‘sidelined’ in Jawan controversy, Nayanthara drops cryptic post: “KNOWING what to IGNORE” 859817

Nayanthara had made her much-anticipated Bollywood debut in the blockbuster release “Jawan,” where she played the role of a formidable special agent named Narmada Rai opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Fans were excited about the chemistry between SRK and Nayanthara on-screen. However, reports have emerged suggesting that Nayanthara may not be entirely satisfied with her experience on the film. According to source close to HT, “She [Nayanthara] has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika’s [Padukone] character was elevated, and Nayanthara’s part was significantly sidelined,” as quoted by Hindustan Times. Deepika Padukone made a “special appearance” in the film as Vikram Rathod’s (SRK) wife, but it seemed to have a more prominent role than initially expected. This shift led some to perceive the movie as more of an SRK-Deepika project rather than a Nayanthara-led one.

When questioned about Nayanthara’s absence from promotional events and the success press meet for “Jawan,” the source clarified that the actress has a strict “no promotion policy” due to her past negative experiences. This policy suggests that Nayanthara prefers to let her work speak for itself rather than actively engaging in promotional activities. As for her future in Bollywood projects, the source hinted that Nayanthara’s dissatisfaction with “Jawan” might deter her from pursuing further opportunities in Hindi cinema, at least for the time being.

Nayanthara’s enigmatic Instagram post and the ongoing speculations surrounding her role in “Jawan” have undoubtedly piqued the curiosity of her fans and the film industry alike. Whether or not this cryptic message is directly related to her Bollywood debut remains a subject of debate, but it has undeniably added an intriguing layer to the actress’s journey in the world of Indian cinema.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

