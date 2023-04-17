Shehnaaz Gill, the popular Bigg Boss beauty is all set to make her Bollywood debut along with Salman Khan. The actress is to make a grand appearance, in Bhaijaan’s upcoming action movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan.

As of now, the cast and crew are all busy promoting the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Amid this, Gill has given insights from her personal life on national television, attending the Kapil Sharma Show along with the entire crew. And as per reports, she also asserted that she is all set to move on in life. Earlier, Salman and Shehnaaz made headlines, after Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz Gill to move durin KKBKKJ’s trailer launch event.

Shehnaaz Gill is ‘ready to move’

As reports by ETimes got escalated online, we got an insight that the actress said that she is ready to ‘move’. She said, “I am ready to move but I will do it on my terms. I would fall in love on my terms.” After this Salman Khan added, “I have always been tensed for her after Sidharth passed away. He is in a happy place now. I feel now it is high time for Shehnaaz to move on. For how long will she keep pleasing the Sidnaaz fans. She has her life too. She should enter a new phase of life and have a person who loves her and think about starting a family.” As quoted by ETimes.

Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan’s rules against ‘revealing dresses’

Recently there were buzzes all around after Palak Tiwari said that Salman Khan had a strict rule that women weren’t allowed to wear revealing dresses on sets. However, Gill talking about this revealed that, it is untrue. She said, “Nothing like that, I wore a very sexy dress during the promotion. Salman sir keeps motivating me and saying that you will grow in your career.” As quoted by News18.

Shehnaaz Gill’s revelation on not being called at her own movie’s premiere

Recently she was invited by Siddharth Kannan on his talk show. The actress was there to promote her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actress opened up on several bits of her life, and her struggles. She also revealed she was not called for her own movie premiere which broke her in and out. Watch below-