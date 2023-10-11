Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress

The newlywed Parineeti Chopra, after two weeks of her grand marriage, returns to Mumbai from Delhi, and she was snapped in a chic avatar yesterday at the airport. On the other hand, Shriya Saran was snapped leaving the city this morning in a refreshing avatar. Let’s check out the photos.

Parineeti Chopra’s Chic Pantsuit Style

After two weeks of marriage, Parineeti returns to Mumbai in a chic avatar. She opts for a pure black pantsuit, including a t-shirt paired with high-waist pants and a blazer. She looked stunning in this bossy look.

That’s not all! Parineeti keeps it simple with no accessories. However, her high ponytail completes her glam. But what caught our attention was that she appeared like an Indian wife with the sindoor in her head and the chudas in her hands. She smiled as Paps asked about Jiju, AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Shriya Saran’s Swag In White Dress

In contrast, Shriya Saran made a refreshing appearance at the airport this morning as she was leaving the city. She opts for a simple white dress with a thigh-high slit and the net jacket details secured with a brown belt. She kept it simple with no makeup and accessories. But her beautiful smile made hearts flutter.

