Movies | Celebrities

Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress

Parineeti Chopra and Shriya Saran were recently snapped at the airport. The stunning actresses served classic style in black and white outfits. Check out the photos.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Oct,2023 17:20:29
Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress 860438

The newlywed Parineeti Chopra, after two weeks of her grand marriage, returns to Mumbai from Delhi, and she was snapped in a chic avatar yesterday at the airport. On the other hand, Shriya Saran was snapped leaving the city this morning in a refreshing avatar. Let’s check out the photos.

Parineeti Chopra’s Chic Pantsuit Style

After two weeks of marriage, Parineeti returns to Mumbai in a chic avatar. She opts for a pure black pantsuit, including a t-shirt paired with high-waist pants and a blazer. She looked stunning in this bossy look.

Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress 860437

That’s not all! Parineeti keeps it simple with no accessories. However, her high ponytail completes her glam. But what caught our attention was that she appeared like an Indian wife with the sindoor in her head and the chudas in her hands. She smiled as Paps asked about Jiju, AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Shriya Saran’s Swag In White Dress

In contrast, Shriya Saran made a refreshing appearance at the airport this morning as she was leaving the city. She opts for a simple white dress with a thigh-high slit and the net jacket details secured with a brown belt. She kept it simple with no makeup and accessories. But her beautiful smile made hearts flutter.

Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress 860436

Whose look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas 859014
Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon & Parineeti Chopra: Celeb-approved long hairstyles to rock lehengas
Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide 858946
Hairstyles for formal occasions: Aditi Rao Hydari, Palak Tiwari & Shriya Saran’s guide
Mission Raniganj Review: Yours Mine And Hours,Mission Raniganj Celebrates The Unassuming Valour Of A True Hero 858841
Mission Raniganj Review: Yours Mine And Hours,Mission Raniganj Celebrates The Unassuming Valour Of A True Hero
Mithila Palkar & Shriya Saran picture ‘magic woman’ in black backless dresses [Photos] 858727
Mithila Palkar & Shriya Saran picture ‘magic woman’ in black backless dresses [Photos]
‘My fav human,’ Parineeti Chopra shares unseen moment with Manish Malhotra from her wedding day 858753
‘My fav human,’ Parineeti Chopra shares unseen moment with Manish Malhotra from her wedding day
Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck 858285
Shriya Saran Looks Breathtaking In Elegant Yellow Ruffle Saree, Fans Lovestruck

Latest Stories

Bewitching in Black! Malavika Mohanan gives bold spin in bralette and flared pants 860412
Bewitching in Black! Malavika Mohanan gives bold spin in bralette and flared pants
Akshay Kumar shares his experience of shooting Mission Raniganj, says, "This one was a very difficult film to make" 860485
Akshay Kumar shares his experience of shooting Mission Raniganj, says, “This one was a very difficult film to make”
[Photos] Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Heads Turn In Yellow Saree With Sensuous Blouse Design 860434
[Photos] Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Heads Turn In Yellow Saree With Sensuous Blouse Design
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Update: Kunal gives Vandana a 'unique' blessing 860482
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal gives Vandana a ‘unique’ blessing
Jannat Zubair cuts it chic in chikankari salwar suit & expensive handbag, see photos 860409
Jannat Zubair cuts it chic in chikankari salwar suit & expensive handbag, see photos
The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas 860470
The role of Chikoo in Titlie has reminded me of what it feels like to be a kid again: Ishaan Singh Manhas
Read Latest News