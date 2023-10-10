Movies | Celebrities

Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueliene Fernandez, And Priyanka Chopra Are Trendsetter In Classy Co ord Sets

Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Priyanka Chopra are setting trends with their classy co ord sets. Check out the photos below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Oct,2023 06:01:13
  • Highlights
  • Aishwarya Rai looks vibrant in a pink co ord set.
  • Jacqueliene Fernandez looks glamorous in a blue co ord set.
  • Priyanka Chopra shows her sass in a yellow co ord set.

Every day, there is a new trend in the fashion business. And your favorite Bollywood divas are the one who brings these trends. This time the top stars Aishwarya Rai, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Priyanka Chopra are setting the trend in classy co ord sets.

Aishwarya Rai’s Pink Co ord Set

Wow, wow, and wow, Aishwarya looks hot in the dark pink co ord set. She pairs the dark pink shirt with the stylish matching blazer with a ruffle belt. The matching loose pants complete her appearance. But wait, there is more! The pink lips and huge pink heels elevate her enchanting appearance.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s Blue Co ord Set

Increase the hotness bar with the classiness of the co ord set like Jacqueliene Fernandez in this navy blue co ord set, including a plunging neck bralette with a cropped jacket and loose pants. Her minimalistic makeup, high heels, and sleek hairstyle give her classy vibes.

Priyanka Chopra’s Yellow Co ord Set

Go bold and badass in the cheeky co ord set like Priyanka Chopra in this yellow co ord set. She ditched the bralette to don a plunge-neck blazer, which she pairs with a matching long skirt. With the gold and shiny high heels boot, she uplifts her stylish avatar.

Whose co ord set style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box.

