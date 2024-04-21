Movies | Celebrities

Aishwarya Rai Shares Million-dollar-selfie With Abhishek Bachchan And Aradhya Bachchan On Her 17th Wedding Anniversary

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai, shared a photo of her 17th wedding anniversary celebration, and it's a must-see. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Aishwarya Rai Shares Million-dollar-selfie With Abhishek Bachchan And Aradhya Bachchan On Her 17th Wedding Anniversary

It has been 17 years for the lovely Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. On April 20, 2024, the couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary last night at home with loved ones. Taking to her Instagram handle, Aishwarya shared a million-dollar selfie with her sweet little family, and we can’t get over these cuties. The new pictures went viral on the internet in no time.

In the heartwarming selfie, Aishwarya, Abhishek, and Aaradhya radiate pure joy and love. Aishwarya and Abhishek, twinning in neutral colors, and Aaradhya looking pretty in a floral printed peach and pink outfit make for a picture-perfect family. The actress, expressing her feelings, dropped a red heart, a symbol of love, in the caption.

Aishwarya Rai Shares Million-dollar-selfie With Abhishek Bachchan And Aradhya Bachchan On Her 17th Wedding Anniversary 892094

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan embarked on their marital journey on April 20, 2007, in a wedding ceremony filled with intimacy and love, attended only by their closest friends and family. Aishwarya, a vision of elegance, donned a stunning gold Kanjeevaram saree, a masterpiece crafted by the renowned designer Neeta Lulla. Abhishek, in his beige and gold sherwani, adorned with a striking emerald neckpiece, perfectly complemented her ensemble. In November 2011, the couple’s joy knew no bounds as they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Aaradhya, who is now 12 years old.

