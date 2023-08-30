Akshay Kumar celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Alka Bhatia, drops throwback unseen photo

Bollywood’s beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming post that brought forth sweet memories of the past. The actor took a nostalgic journey by sharing a throwback picture featuring himself alongside his sister, Alka Bhatia, from their cherished family archives. Accompanying this trip down memory lane was an equally endearing caption that conveyed the depth of their sibling bond. Akshay’s heartfelt message read, “Je tu mere naal hai teh zindagi vich sab changa (With you by my side, everything is better). My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

In response to Akshay’s touching tribute, his Instagram fans showered the post with a multitude of heart emojis and heartfelt well-wishes, underlining the sentiment that the festival of Raksha Bandhan evokes.

Here take a look at the post by Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar’s Recent Cinematic Ventures

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar recently graced the silver screen in “OMG 2,” a film that enjoyed a moderate level of success. Co-starring the talented Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, this cinematic offering made its way to theaters earlier this month. Interestingly, it found itself in a box office clash with another highly-anticipated film, “Gadar 2.” Furthermore, the versatile actor confirmed his involvement in “Housefull 5,” as announced in a prior Instagram post.