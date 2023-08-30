Movies | Celebrities

Akshay Kumar celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Alka Bhatia, drops throwback unseen photo

Akshay Kumar, celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming post that brought forth sweet memories of the past.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
30 Aug,2023 17:00:09
Akshay Kumar celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Alka Bhatia, drops throwback unseen photo 847108

Bollywood’s beloved Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with a heartwarming post that brought forth sweet memories of the past. The actor took a nostalgic journey by sharing a throwback picture featuring himself alongside his sister, Alka Bhatia, from their cherished family archives. Accompanying this trip down memory lane was an equally endearing caption that conveyed the depth of their sibling bond. Akshay’s heartfelt message read, “Je tu mere naal hai teh zindagi vich sab changa (With you by my side, everything is better). My sister, my pillar of strength since day one. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

In response to Akshay’s touching tribute, his Instagram fans showered the post with a multitude of heart emojis and heartfelt well-wishes, underlining the sentiment that the festival of Raksha Bandhan evokes.

Here take a look at the post by Akshay Kumar:

Akshay Kumar celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sister Alka Bhatia, drops throwback unseen photo 847111

Akshay Kumar’s Recent Cinematic Ventures

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar recently graced the silver screen in “OMG 2,” a film that enjoyed a moderate level of success. Co-starring the talented Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, this cinematic offering made its way to theaters earlier this month. Interestingly, it found itself in a box office clash with another highly-anticipated film, “Gadar 2.” Furthermore, the versatile actor confirmed his involvement in “Housefull 5,” as announced in a prior Instagram post.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post 845562
Varun Dhawan heaps praises for Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2, later deletes post
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes 845696
When Bollywood Redefined Gender Roles And Challenging Stereotypes
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar 844938
Scoop: Raveena Tandon to be a part of Welcome 3 alongside Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar Is Now Indian,But Here’s The Reason Why He Accepted Canadian Citizenship 844806
Akshay Kumar Is Now Indian,But Here’s The Reason Why He Accepted Canadian Citizenship
After Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann & Annu Kapoor are the most loved comic pair in Bollywood! All set to have everyone laughing with Dream Girl 2! 844684
After Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann & Annu Kapoor are the most loved comic pair in Bollywood! All set to have everyone laughing with Dream Girl 2!
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore 844329
Box Office Collection: Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 Continues To Soar, Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 Crosses 100 Crore

Latest Stories

Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics 847604
Mimi Chakraborty calls for a regal affair in silk saree, see pics
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics 847464
Inside Nia Sharma’s Raksha Bandhan celebration, see pics
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses 847619
Watch: Neeraj Chopra treats fans with some ‘fun-training’ glimpses
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse 847453
Bhojpuri actress Monalisa outshines in polka dot saree and plunging neck blouse
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It 847627
Jasmin Bhasin Feels Easy And Breezy In Floral Co-ords, Aly Goni Loves It
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone 847673
Amaal Malik celebrates as his latest music video Mohabbat reaches new milestone
Read Latest News