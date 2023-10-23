Ali Fazal Celebrates 3 Years To Mirzapur S2, Shares 'Unseen' Glimpse From Shoot

One of the most entertaining and popular web shows, Mirzapur season 2, completes three successful years. The action thriller became a household show with strong action, fierce roles, and the gangsters of the series. As it has been 3 years since the second season, Guddu Bhaiya, aka Ali Fazal, shares unseen photos from the shoot, celebrating the show.

Alia Fazal Shares Unseen Photos From Mirzapur S2

Entertaining the audience with his impactful role as Guddu Bhaiya, aka Ali Fazal, took to his Instagram handle and shared some unseen glimpses from the shoot. In the first image, Ali Fazal gets candid with Gajgamini Gupta, aka Shweta Tripathi, and Munna Bhaiya, aka Divyenndu.

In the series of photos, Ali shares the unseen photos from the show featuring Kalin Bhaiya, aka Pankaj Tripathi, to Madhuri Yadav Tripathi, aka Isha Talwar. Sharing these throwback photos, Ali Fazal, in the caption, wrote, “3 years of this season of Mirzapur.”

While a Mirzapur fan demanding 3rd season in the comments wrote, ” Shuru majboori mein kiye the, ab maza aa rha hai🤩🔥🙌 #wewantmirzapur3.” The second wrote, “Ye dekho munna bach gaya ……. ab season 3 me maza aaega.” “The most legendary series ever by prime video 🙌🏻,” said the third.

