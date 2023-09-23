Movies | Celebrities

Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor ooze with glam in these blouse back designs

Well, here's the magical twist: blouse back designs have the power to elevate your saree game to new heights, like how Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor are keeping it.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Sep,2023 00:05:58
Get ready to turn your simple saree into a bona fide statement piece with the enchanting world of blouse back designs! Imagine that reliable, everyday saree you have hanging in your closet, unassuming and comfortable but not exactly setting the fashion world ablaze. Well, here’s the magical twist: blouse back designs have the power to elevate your saree game to new heights, like how Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor are keeping it. Swap out that plain back for a sultry low-cut, a mesmerizing crisscross pattern, or an intricate mesh that adds intrigue. Suddenly, your plain saree transforms into a canvas for sartorial artistry, with elegant embellishments twinkling like stars and daring cut-outs leaving just enough to the imagination. Whether you’re attending a family gathering or a glitzy event, remember this: it’s not just about the front; it’s about the fashion party happening at the back. With the right blouse back design, your simple saree can be the life of the fashion party, turning heads and making a statement that’s impossible to ignore. Get ready to dazzle, because you’ve got the secret weapon – blouse back designs – to make your saree shine like never before!

Be the star guest at Wedding with this Kriti Sanon’s style

Get ready to be the showstopper at any wedding with this ultimate fashion hack! Picture yourself in a simple yet cheeky saree, the colour of your choice, adorned with a broad, embellished border that exudes understated elegance. Now, here’s where the real fun begins: your statement-making blouse piece! Channel your inner Kriti Sanon and ask your tailor for a preppy cutout on the back, just like the one she’s rocking. Go for a halter neck in the front to keep things intriguing, and let the back steal the spotlight with a mid-cutout that’s bound to turn heads. Finish off the look with sleek hair that screams sophistication and minimal makeup that lets your natural beauty shine through. But here’s the twist – your blouse back can be a canvas for endless creativity! Experiment with different cutout shapes, add intricate embroidery, or even opt for a backless design for a touch of drama. With this fashion-forward ensemble, you’re not just a wedding guest; you’re a style sensation ready to own the spotlight in your own unique way!

Janhvi Kapoor’s emerald saree and backless blouse glam

Diwali might still be knocking at the future’s door, but there’s no harm in stashing away this dazzling traditional look for the grand festival. Picture yourself draped in a vibrant saree, just like Janhvi Kapoor’s emerald green masterpiece, but make sure it’s adorned with subtle golden embroidery work that adds that touch of opulence. Now, let’s talk about the real showstopper – your backless golden embroidered sheer blouse! It’s not just a blouse; it’s a statement piece that’s bound to steal the spotlight. But why stop there? Amp up the glam with gorgeous jhumkas that tinkle like music to your ears, or mix and match accessories to your heart’s content. Complete the look with a neatly pinned hairbun that screams elegance. And here’s the fun part – your backless blouse can be your fashion playground! Experiment with different embroidery patterns, add a twist with embellishments, or go for a more dramatic backless design that leaves everyone in awe. With this ensemble, you’re not just gearing up for Diwali; you’re preparing to be the style queen of the festivities, turning heads and making a statement that’s bound to outshine the fireworks!

Alia Bhatt’s finest look in white saree and backless blouse

Let’s take a glamorous trip down the fashion lane with none other than Alia Bhatt, who has set the style bar sky-high with her sheer white saree for Gangubai promotions. But what really steals the show is her white backless blouse design, featuring a thin strap that not only adds elegance but also keeps the look securely in place. It’s a look that oozes sophistication and is perfect for your upcoming glam evening parties. Imagine yourself in this ensemble, with a sleek hairbun that screams sophistication, dewy eyes that twinkle like stars, and bold red lips that make a statement. Now, here’s where the fun begins – your backless blouse isn’t just limited to this style. You can experiment with different strap designs, add intricate lacework, or even go for a daring low back to up the drama. With this look, you’re not just dressing up; you’re curating your own fashion narrative, ready to shine and turn heads at every party you attend. So, get ready to slay the fashion game with sheer elegance and endless style possibilities!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

