Alia Bhatt To Jacqueline Fernandez: Actresses Sidharth Malhotra Bonded Well With

Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood’s sexiest hotties, turns one year older on January 16. The appealing 38-year-old has appeared in Shantanu Bagchi’s spy thriller Mission Majnu. His web series Indian Police Force is also under development. Watch Sidharth’s relationship with Bollywood starlets today, one of the remaining eligible bachelors in Bollywood.

Alia Bhatt

The two were referred to as the IT couple of Bollywood after being seen together at numerous events and gatherings. Things for the two quickly went crazy, which finally led to their breakup. Sidharth Malhotra said, “I don’t think it is bitter,” when asked about his split from the actress. “To be honest, I don’t believe we actually met after that. This is civil. Long time since then. This occurs. It is comparable to all other relationships. She and I had been friends much longer. Before we started dating, I was acquainted with her. We didn’t exactly meet as girlfriends or boyfriends when we first got together. It probably won’t change. We need to return, whether it’s for a job or just to socialize, in my opinion.”

Jacqueline Fernandez

In the movie “A Gentleman,” the two were depicted together. The actor said of being asked about their relationship, “Jacqueline is fantastic. When we hang out together, I always enjoy myself. When Jackie and I were doing A Gentleman, we really grew closer. However, we never dated. We just like hanging out and being pals. We share a lot of things. She’s quirky and always joyful.”

Tara Sutaria

There were rumors of a romance between Sidharth and Tara during the filming of Marjaavaan. Later on, it was made public that Tara was seeing Aadar Jain back then.

Kiara Advani

When their movie Shershaah began production in 2019, relationship rumors about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani began to circulate. People assumed that their on-screen chemistry in Shershaah was due to their real-life romance because it was so good. For the past few years, there have been rumors of a romance between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Fans are eagerly awaiting the couple’s nuptials, and according to some sources, they will say “I do” on February 6. They collaborated on Shershaah, and their chemistry on screen was electric.

Source : bollywoodlife