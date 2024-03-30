Movies | Celebrities

Check out Amruta Khanvilkar, who posted a picture series on Instagram in a beige co-ord set with a blue blazer. Have a look below.

Amruta Khanvilkar requires no introduction. She has received a lot of attention for her appearances in cinema and is also known for her impeccable fashion sense wherever she goes. The actress possesses an impressive clothes collection. Her outfit choices seamlessly blend old and modern elements. She isn’t afraid to push the envelope and experiment with different styles, which makes her a style icon. In these new photographs, the diva displays magnetic appeal while wearing a beige co-ord set and blue blazer.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Beige Co-ord Set With Blue Blazer-

The stunning diva looked classy in a beige co-ord set with a blue blazer and posted a picture of herself on Instagram. The outfit features a beige V-neckline, sleeveless black buttons, a cropped blazer, matching flared ankle-length pants paired with an ice-blue lapel collar, rolled-up sleeves, white and silver buttons, and pockets blazer. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted braid with loose bangs. The diva applied heavy base makeup with brown eyeshadow, kajal kohl, peach blushy cheeks, and peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with a gold layered necklace, ring, and beige heels. In the pictures, she stands and opts for dashing postures with a charming attitude.

