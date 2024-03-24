Amruta Khanvilkar Exudes Coolness In A White And Blue Blazer Set With Wavy Hairstyle!

Amruta Khanvilkar is an Indian actress who works primarily in Marathi entertainment. The diva uses social media platforms such as Instagram to share details about her personal and professional life with fans. Her charisma and style have earned her a spot among the country’s most recognized fashion icons. Her simple yet charming fashion sense has always inspired admirers. In these new photographs, the diva emanates magnetic charm in a white and blue jacket ensemble. Please continue reading to see more of her photos.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Cool Appearance-

The beautiful diva looked dashing in a white and blue jacket set and shared pictures on Instagram. The outfit consists of a white square neckline, sleeveless, pleated corset top paired with sky blue lapel collar, full sleeves, pocket featuring blazer by Misspap and paired with dark blue and white lined embroidered high-waisted front thigh slit ankle-length skirt. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with nude shade eyeshadow and light peach matte lips. She accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops and a diamond ring by Sorayaa Jewels paired with white stilettos. She showed her dazzling makeup look in the pictures with a charming attitude.

