Amruta Khanvilkar Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Striped Shirt

Amruta Khanvilkar is a famous actress in Marathi entertainment as well as Hindi. In the latest post, her bossy vibes are grabbing attention; let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
20 Jun,2023 20:15:51
Amruta Khanvilkar Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Striped Shirt

Marathi entertainment star Amruta Khanvilkar is a powerhouse of talent. She has come a long way in her career. The diva has beautifully carved a niche in the business with her hard work. Other than that, she has always ruled over the heart with her style and statement, whether it is ethnic or Western. And yet again, in the latest pictures, her bossy vibes are grabbing attention. Read more to see pictures.

Amruta Khanvilkar Bossy Look.

Amruta took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures in her bossy avatar. She wore a white t-shirt paired with beige high-waist cargo pants and donned her look with a white and blue striped shirt. The actress styled her look with an open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, hoop earrings, black glasses, and white sneakers.

Amruta Khanvilkar Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Striped Shirt 817682

Amruta Khanvilkar Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Striped Shirt 817684

Amruta Khanvilkar Flaunts Bossy Vibes In Striped Shirt 817685

She captioned her post, “Yun hi chala chal rahi.” She posed, taking support of the bar behind her, and smiled for the photo. Later she clicked some selfies in the car and inside her home. The actress always enjoys her time to the fullest.

Social Media

The 38-year-old enjoys a massive fandom with over 3 million followers on her profile. Her regular updates, photos, and videos go viral in no time. She is a sensation in the town. Earlier, her vacation pictures from London went viral on the internet in no time.

Take inspiration to boss it up like Amruta Khanvilkar in this picture. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

