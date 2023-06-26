ADVERTISEMENT
Amruta Khanvilkar Learns Pottery, Enjoys Breezy Beach Time

The talented actress Amruta Khanvilkar has constantly been in the headlines. In her latest Instagram dump, she has a great time in Ratnagiri, learning new things and enjoying.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
26 Jun,2023 19:00:19
Amruta Khanvilkar always takes a chance to mesmerize his fans with her stunning personality. She has evolved over the years in her acting and styling. She is an inspiration for youngsters in the industry. Her lavish and fun lifestyle has always been the talk of the town. In her latest Instagram post, the actress shares essential life lessons and enjoys her time on each.

Amruta Khanvilkar Learns Pottery

The actress is now spending her time in Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra. It is the most beautiful district in Maharashtra. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself experiencing new things. She tried making pots with the Potter man. The actress seems dedicated to learning new things and exploring the wonders of life.

In addition, she shared her inspiration in the text, “I have understood something about life, Something more to be known, A little bit perfect, A little more to happen.” Besides that, she has a great time with nature on the beautiful Aare Ware Beach in Ratnagiri. She donned a gorgeous printed yellow sleeveless kurta, matching pants, and a dupatta. She posed, enjoying the breezy weather and the beauty of nature.

Earlier the actress spent her vacation in the beautiful city of London in Europe. She has a great time there; her photos are proof.

Undoubtedly, Amruta Khanvilkar had a great time enjoying her vacation. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

