Amruta Khanvilkar On Her Way To Where In These Sunkissed Pictures; Find Out

Amruta Khanvilkar is a ray of sunshine in her latest Instagram photo dump

Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most popular and active actresses in showbiz. The diva has always come up with something new and experimenting. And yet again, the actress is on her way to learning new things. And you might be curious to know what she is up to now. Read more to find out.

What’s new with Amruta Khanvilkar

Amruta Khanvilkar this morning dropped some beautiful sunkissed pictures on her Instagram account. The actress’s simple look and smiling face is all her fans crave. Her beautiful smile is inspiring to wake up every morning and hustle. Per her caption, the actress is on her way to yoga habituation. There is a saying that it takes 21 days to develop a habit,,, and it has already been a week for her. In the caption, she wrote, “They say it takes #21 days to form a habit…. Hoping to get there soon #day7 done.”

Amruta Khanvilkar Social Media

Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned Hindi television and Marathi entertainment industry actress. She enjoys a massive fan following of around 3.6 million. The actress shares regular updates with her fans.

Amruta Khanvilkar Work

Amruta Khanvilkar always wanted to become an actress. And so she started her journey as a contestant in the show India’s Best Cinestar Ki Khoj in 2004. She has worked in several shows and films in the Hindi and Marathi entertainment world. While the actress made her Marathi film debut with Golmaal in 2006 and later in Hindi cinema with the film Mumbai Salsa in 2007.

