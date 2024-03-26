Movies | Celebrities

Check out Amruta Khanvilkar, a fashion slayer who posted a picture series on Instagram. Have a look below.

Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most stunning and brilliant women in India’s entertainment industry. The actress has a long history of success in the Indian entertainment industry. Her personality and flair have earned her a place among the nation’s most well-known fashion icons. Her basic but attractive dress sense has long charmed people. She seamlessly combines classic and modern aspects in her wardrobe choices. She isn’t hesitant to push boundaries and experiment with diverse styles, which makes her a style icon. The diva exudes magnetic charisma in a blue dress and white blazer outfit in these new photos. Please keep reading to see more of her photographs.

Amruta Khanvilkar’s Blue Dress And White Blazer-

The Marathi actress looked bombshell in a blue dress and white blazer and posted a picture series of herself on Instagram. The actress donned a blue plunging neckline, midriff ruched pleated straight bodycon dress paired with a white lapel collar and full-sleeve pockets featuring a blazer. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with brown matte lips. She paired her outfit with gold ear studs and white stilettos. She showed her toned, curvy physique and charming attitude in the pictures.

Amruta Khanvilkar looks too good in a blue dress and white blazer, doesn't she?