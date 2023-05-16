Amruta Khanvilkar Turns Bride In Red Suit(Unseen Pics)

The Marathi beauty Amruta Khanvilkar is a regular treat for netizens. In the latest Instagram pictures, the actress is looking attractive as a bridal look in red salwar suit

The heartthrob Amruta Khanvilkar took to her Instagram account and shared stunning pictures as a bride on her Instagram account. Her simple yet attractive fashion has always been an inspiration for fans. And in these latest pictures, the diva is exuding irresistibly charm. Read more to check out her pics.

Amruta Khanvilkar As Bride

In the pictures below, the actress wore a beautiful red embroidered kurta paired with a pyjama and sparkling fur chunni. The long earrings and maan Tila accessorized her look. The smokey eye makeup blushed, and contoured cheeks with bold lips added to her bridal look. Her expressions look surreal. The diva has constantly captivated the viewers with her out-of-the-box looks. She is wearing the ensembles from Radhika Nandwani.

In another post, Amruta shared the same picture with a larger view. She walked like a princess in the salwar suit. She captioned, “Chunar.” The actress can slay her look in anything you give, irrespective of whether it is ethnic or Western.

Amruta Khanvilkar regularly treats her fans with something new and captivating. But, on the other hand, the diva is enjoying her vacation in London and shares her stunning pictures regularly. Moreover, the actress has appeared in many reality shows on Hindi Television, like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Ja, and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.